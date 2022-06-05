Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gores Guggenheim by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

