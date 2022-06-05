Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,245 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.54.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

