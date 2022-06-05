Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $1,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

