ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ImmunityBio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ImmunityBio by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ImmunityBio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

