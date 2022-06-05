Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $20.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $14.91 on Friday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $446.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. Groupon had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,631,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,925,044 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 89,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Groupon by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,530 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

