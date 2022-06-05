SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at 2.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 4.94. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.