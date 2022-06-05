Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.57. 4,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 264,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $581.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

