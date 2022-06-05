Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 5.3%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.21. 8,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 656,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVMD. Bank of America began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 399,489 shares of company stock worth $8,312,501 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

