Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 8.3%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 34,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,066,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

