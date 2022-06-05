Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 8.3%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 34,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,066,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.