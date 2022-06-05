Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 821,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 11,639,296 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.