Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 18700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Macarthur Minerals alerts:

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.