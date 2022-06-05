Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 18700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)
