Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.10

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 368118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.66.
In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
