Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.10

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 368118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.66.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

