Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 2,490.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Afshar purchased 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAH. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $550.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

