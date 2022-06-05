Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $70.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.