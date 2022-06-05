Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 419,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 84,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 256,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $30.85 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.

