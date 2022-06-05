Northern Trust Corp Acquires 917 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.