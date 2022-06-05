Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $77.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

