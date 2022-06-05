Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

