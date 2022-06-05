SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SiTime by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 2,582.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SiTime by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SiTime by 569.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

SiTime stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.37. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $95.65 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $904,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,939,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,148. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

