Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:USNA opened at $73.77 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $105.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84.
USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
