Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USNA opened at $73.77 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $105.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

