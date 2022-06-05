Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 11,432 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 65.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 14,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 53.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,740,000 after buying an additional 411,068 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $66.03 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

