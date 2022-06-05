Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

