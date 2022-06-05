Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 202,486 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of MultiPlan worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $5.23 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

