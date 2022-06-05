Bank of America Corp DE Buys 9,172 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:UBA opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

