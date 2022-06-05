Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.63% of Cooper-Standard worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 243.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 143,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,650 shares of company stock valued at $248,214 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPS shares. Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

