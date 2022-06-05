TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.44

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$74.44 and last traded at C$74.00, with a volume of 461082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4400005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$1,201,834.00. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.36, for a total transaction of C$788,042.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,546.07. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,684 shares of company stock worth $533,840 and sold 83,120 shares worth $6,057,773.

TC Energy Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

