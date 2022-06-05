Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 268,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,231,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

TELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

