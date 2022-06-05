Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock Price Down 7.5%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 97,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $4,550,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

