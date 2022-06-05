American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.15. 1,256,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,685,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the airline’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,551 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,364,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $8,512,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

