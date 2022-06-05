CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 13,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 761,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

