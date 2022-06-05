Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.57. 6,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 575,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $50,546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $23,595,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $18,193,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

