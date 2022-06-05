NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 152,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,802,911 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $20.18.

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get NOV alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,689,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150,527 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 20.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.