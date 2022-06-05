Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 6.1%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 15,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,441,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 69.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 321.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

