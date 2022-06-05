Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 96,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,270,134 shares.The stock last traded at $73.48 and had previously closed at $74.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 328,540 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7,995.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

