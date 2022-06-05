Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 51,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 199,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$74.34 million and a PE ratio of -7.08.

About Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

