MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

In other news, insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.68. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $104.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

