Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,559,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CERE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.79.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

