Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 11,500 Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.05. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

