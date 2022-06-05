Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 251,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.02. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. On average, analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

