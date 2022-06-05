Northern Trust Corp Has $823,000 Stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.51% of Inozyme Pharma worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at $819,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter.

INZY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, CEO Axel Bolte purchased 67,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,575 shares in the company, valued at $954,141.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 1,070,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,948,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

