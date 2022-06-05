Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanPal alerts:

Shares of OceanPal stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. OceanPal Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

OceanPal Profile (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.