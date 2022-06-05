Raymond James & Associates Makes New $44,000 Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLOV stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

