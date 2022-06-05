Raymond James & Associates Makes New $30,000 Investment in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 164,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Profile (Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.