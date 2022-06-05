Comparing F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) and Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) and F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Euro Tech and F45 Training, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A F45 Training 0 3 6 0 2.67

F45 Training has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 167.49%. Given F45 Training’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F45 Training is more favorable than Euro Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Euro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of F45 Training shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of Euro Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Euro Tech and F45 Training’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euro Tech N/A N/A N/A F45 Training -86.44% N/A -12.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euro Tech and F45 Training’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euro Tech $21.39 million 0.60 $990,000.00 N/A N/A F45 Training $134.02 million 4.58 -$182.71 million ($1.42) -4.56

Euro Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than F45 Training.

Summary

F45 Training beats Euro Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment. The company also distributes general testing and measuring equipment comprising multi-channel digital and analogue recorders, signal amplifiers, and calibration equipment for energy conservation, renewable energy equipment, power quality analyzers, and continuous emissions monitoring systems; and air pollution control systems to power plants, railway and aero-space industries, utilities, educational institutions, and telecommunications companies. In addition, it offers process control systems, including sensors, temperature gauges, pressure gauges, power and energy consumption meters, flow meters, valves, temperature and pressure transmitters and control devices, and temperature and pressure calibrators, as well as moisture, power, energy, and harmonic analyzers; systems engineering services; and maintenance, installation assistance, and calibration services. Further, the company distributes programmable logic controllers, telemetry units, and supervisory control and data acquisition systems and software; and designs, operates, and manages various waste-water, water, and power generation projects. It also sells its products through Website. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc. operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios. It has operations in the United States, South America, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Flyhalf Holdings Inc. and changed its name to F45 Training Holdings Inc. in March 2019. F45 Training Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

