Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 11,300 Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 97.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 476.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. Craig Hallum began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 217.81% and a negative return on equity of 258.57%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,508,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
