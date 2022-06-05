Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Suzano were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

SUZ stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.37). Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Suzano’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

