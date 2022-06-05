Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,761 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PAVmed were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PAVmed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAVmed by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PAVmed by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAVmed by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

PAVM stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. PAVmed Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

