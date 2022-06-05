Northern Trust Corp Acquires 16,244 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $33.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

