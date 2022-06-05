Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Investar were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Investar by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 91.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISTR. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.62 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $232.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Investar Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.