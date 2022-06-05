Geoffrey M. Price Sells 120,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $2,269,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,233,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

